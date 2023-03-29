Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Healthcare Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:HTIA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.68.
About Healthcare Trust
