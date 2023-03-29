Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 5,238 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Trading Up 0.8 %

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $629.99. 348,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,708. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

