Hedera Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43.80 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $43.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018009 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,686.288357 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06013686 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $30,373,430.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

