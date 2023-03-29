Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.91

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $7.50. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 905 shares traded.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 22.40 and a current ratio of 22.40. The company has a market cap of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

In other news, Director Susan Weber Pomilia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,424.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,725 shares of company stock valued at $77,655 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

