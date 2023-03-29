Hermez Network One Day Volume Hits $230,156.40 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $179.64 million and approximately $230,156.40 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.92 or 0.00017370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00198803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,302.37 or 0.99981604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.92881211 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $272,041.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

