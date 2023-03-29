High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 20,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $8.17.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,339.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 149,970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.