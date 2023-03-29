High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 20,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $8.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,339.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
