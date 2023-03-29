High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,701. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Insider Activity at High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,339.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

