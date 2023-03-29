High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,701. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.
Insider Activity at High Income Securities Fund
In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,339.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.