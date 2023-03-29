High Note Wealth LLC Buys 283 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.11. 153,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

