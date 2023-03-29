High Note Wealth LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 2.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $24.00 on Wednesday, hitting $2,381.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,427. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,447.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,398.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

