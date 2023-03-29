High Note Wealth LLC Sells 123 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,599 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

PXD traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.71. The company had a trading volume of 843,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,398. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

