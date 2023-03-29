High Note Wealth LLC Sells 18,771 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 33,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,562. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

