High Note Wealth LLC Sells 55,473 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,473 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 5,848,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,933,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

