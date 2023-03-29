Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 2.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 510,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,768,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,166 shares of company stock worth $7,595,112 over the last ninety days. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.