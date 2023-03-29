HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.19.
About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
