Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CIO Drew Gordon Buys 25,000 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $28.66.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
Featured Articles
