Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CIO Drew Gordon Buys 25,000 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

