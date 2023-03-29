iExec RLC Price Tops $1.76 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00006184 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $142.48 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00198603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,432.73 or 0.99958704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

