Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Incyte Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. 426,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,423 shares of company stock worth $7,947,106 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

