Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) vs. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Financial Analysis

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 34.83% 9.32% 1.36% Pacific Premier Bancorp 33.10% 10.25% 1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $757.51 million 4.01 $263.81 million $5.70 11.82 Pacific Premier Bancorp $857.33 million 2.72 $283.74 million $2.97 8.25

This table compares Independent Bank and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Independent Bank and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $90.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.00%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Independent Bank pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties, residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences, and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.