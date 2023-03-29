Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.15

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 160226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

