Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Stake Lessened by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJAN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 17,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,832. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

