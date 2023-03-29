Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Stake Lifted by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.90% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 133,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4 %

EJUL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,670. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.