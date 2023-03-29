Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Central Securities Stock Up 1.3 %

CET traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. 4,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,039. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $256,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Central Securities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Central Securities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

