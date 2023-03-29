Insider Buying: Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Insider Acquires 220,000 Shares of Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Woskett purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,780.00 ($14,520.00).

Torque Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 10.50.

About Torque Metals

Torque Metals Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Paris Gold project comprising 9 mining leases and 2 prospecting leases covering an area of approximately 68 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

