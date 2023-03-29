Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells 97,438 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 97,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $1,986,760.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

FORG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,946. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

About ForgeRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

