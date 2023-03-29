Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells 97,438 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 97,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $1,986,760.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ForgeRock Stock Performance
FORG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,946. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
Featured Articles
