Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells 3,137 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Formula One Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Formula One Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. 120,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

