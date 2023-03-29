Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells 7,252 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of BATRA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 40,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

