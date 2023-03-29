Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells 3,137 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.