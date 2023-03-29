Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells 7,252 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. 1,014,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,570,000 after buying an additional 532,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after purchasing an additional 857,848 shares during the period. Finally, FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,777,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

