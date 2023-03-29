Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 8,048 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $35,451.27.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.
Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 41,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.83. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.64.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
