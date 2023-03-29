Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $25.18.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
