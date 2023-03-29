Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) is Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 53,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.