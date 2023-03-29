Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.18 Per Share

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.182 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISDX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 13,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,777. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 183,869 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,066,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 162,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,024,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Company Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of large firms in developed markets, ex-US. Stocks are selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. ISDX was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.