Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a growth of 332.1% from the February 28th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ISDX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $30.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.182 dividend. This represents a $4.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.86%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of large firms in developed markets, ex-US. Stocks are selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. ISDX was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

