Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. 1,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,782. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 191.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth $924,000.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US Small Company index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US stocks selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. IUSS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.