Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. 1,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,782. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 191.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth $924,000.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US Small Company index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US stocks selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. IUSS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.