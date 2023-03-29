Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 68.1% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.18. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

