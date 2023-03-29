IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

