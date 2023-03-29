IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IQEPF remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.
