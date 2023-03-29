Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $392.21

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 392.21 ($4.82) and traded as high as GBX 399.75 ($4.91). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 399.75 ($4.91), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Irish Continental Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 393.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 376.49. The stock has a market cap of £681.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3,627.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90.

Irish Continental Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a €0.09 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,909.09%.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

