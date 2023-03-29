iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,016. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

