iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,535,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,490,000 after purchasing an additional 649,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,217,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

