iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

