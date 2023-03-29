iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 437.5% in March

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. 4,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $48.76.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
