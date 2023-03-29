iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.24. 11,210,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,804,719. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.