iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 916,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,195,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $24,210,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,411 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.