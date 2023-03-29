iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.32. 251,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,283. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.