iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 226,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,674. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average is $119.38. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

