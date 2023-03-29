iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,449,000 after buying an additional 107,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,231,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $100.18. 133,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,130. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

