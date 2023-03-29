iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 256,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 676,146 shares.The stock last traded at $89.82 and had previously closed at $88.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

