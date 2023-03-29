Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1,399.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.14. 152,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

