James Bramble Sells 30,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

eXp World Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 844,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,210. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 120.51 and a beta of 2.75. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 305.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

