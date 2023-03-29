Jason Robins Sells 300,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76.

DraftKings Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,112,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,361,806. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

